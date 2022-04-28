2023 elections: NYSC has big role to play – Sule

Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule has said the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members have a big role to play before, during and after the forth-coming general elections in the state and the country at large.

The governor stated this at the passing out ceremony of the NYSC Nasarawa state 2021 Batch A, Stream B corps members, held at Lafia Square Thursday.

He said it is on record that NYSC members have been contributing immensely to the success and even credibility of the nation’s electoral process and received a lot of commendation from all and sundry over the years.

He said “May I therefore use this opportunity to point out that as the country is heading towards the general elections, I enjoin you and your peers who are on ground to sensitise the youth on the need to ensure peaceful polity in the period heading up to the elections.

“My dear corps members, also, I urge you to key into various programs introduced by government towards developing entrepreneur skills that would ensure and enhance your self–reliance. Also, take advantage of facilities offered by financial institutions towards wealth creation, including the fresh opportunities that now exist in the agricultural sectors as a result of government policies.”

