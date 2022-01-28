2023 elections will make or mar Nigeria – Bello

As the 2023 general elections draw close, Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, Thursday, declared that the election is crucial to the future of Nigeria.

This, he said, requires Nigerians to think right on who to vote for as the next president of the country, devoid of sentiments of whatever form.

Governor Bello, who gave the admonition in his six-year anniversary speech to residents of Kogi state said if Nigeria does not elect a credible leader in 2023, it might be the end for the country.

“We cannot afford to get the question of The Next Nigerian President wrong.

“I will therefore implore all of us, on behalf of our nation, to be guided by the National Interest in our approach to 2023.

” If you enjoy Security, Unity, Peace and Progress, you have a duty not to directly or indirectly work or vote for geography, tribe, religion or class – for that will be voting for more of the very things you hate so much right now”, he stressed.

“The last six years have been satisfying, to the extent that I can show by many proofs that I have steered Kogi State towards the goal of ‘accelerated and proportional development in all her constituencies’ which I set for us in our New Direction Blueprint shortly after I stepped into Lugard House,” he said.

The speech reads in part: “My dear Kogites, today is the sixth anniversary in office of my New Direction Administration and I am truly proud of how far we have come with you. Since my first inauguration as the 4th Executive Governor of Kogi State on 27th January, 2016 my team and I have done nothing but labour in your service to fulfil our promises. Everything else has been secondary to this primary assignment.”