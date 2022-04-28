2023: Electoral Hub laments malpractices, other recurrent issues

Ahead the 2023 general elections,Executive Director, The Electoral Hub, Princess Hamman-Obels has expressed concern that electoral malpractices and prosecution of electoral offences were recurrent issues in Nigeria.

Hamman-Obels who noted it at the just concluded Roundtable on Electoral Offences; Ensuring Documentation and Effective Prosecution organised by The Electoral Hub,an organ of the Initiative for Research, Innovation and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD) in Abuja added that electoral fraud and malpractices were rooted in the `do or die” politics of Nigerian politicians, political parties, corruption amidst votes buying and selling among others.

She said that elections were central to democracy although, highly competitive and combative creating the great temptation to have victory at all costs by engaging in various types of malpractices.

Hamman-Obels said all these make it difficult to tackle electoral offences in Nigeria effectively; these many issues around electoral offences in Nigeria greatly undermine transparency, participation, inclusion, and trust in the electoral process.

Also, the former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) Prof. Attahiru Jega said there is need for the establishment of National Electoral Offences Commission adding that it is crucial ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to Jega ,Nigeria’s electoral process be it pre ,during and post periods was bedeviled with numerous challenges of malpractices .

He said, “If we can have an electoral offences commission that can focus in terms of addressing the issues like ICPC or EFCC that have investigative and prosecutorial power, it should be able to address that issue of impunity, which undermines electronic integrity.

Also, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu , represented by Litigation and Prosecution Department INEC, Alhassan Umar said that the enormity of the assignment regarding prosecution of electoral offences was beyond the capacity of INEC .

He further explained that the law empowered INEC to prosecute but it did not give it the power to arrest and investigate.

