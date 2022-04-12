2023: Emefiele not in presidential race – Group

The Emefiele Mobilization Team (EMT), has said that the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has not stated that he is joining the 2023 Presidential race contrary to news making rounds.

The group stated that he remains more focused on promoting a sound financial system in Nigeria.

In a statement by the EMT Spokesman, Mr. Bashir Mohammed, the group said Emefiele has not been involved in any political activity or compromising the apex bank policies through purported “political activities” by some quarters.

According to the statement, Mohammed said that the CBN Governor “remains committed to ensuring monetary and price stability, maintaining external reserves, providing economic and financial advice to the Federal Government.”

The statement noted that Emefiele has “launched the 100 for 100 Policy for Production and Productivity, PPP, a CBN intervention designed to stimulate investments in Nigeria’s priority sectors with the core aim of boosting production and productivity.

“He has also recently unveiled the Mega Rice and Maize Pyramids in the FCT and Kaduna. Both resulted from the massively successful Emefiele-led Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, ABP, a programme which has financed over 4 million farmers, improved their productivity, increased rice output, reduced Agric imports, and saved the country’s low forex,” he added.

The group acclaimed that “Mr Emefiele’s many past feats need not be mentioned as these are well-documented and known even to his detractors, and are not the focus of this statement.”

The statement noted further that Emefiele’s leadership is in complete contrast to the opinion of most Nigerians, especially those in rural areas outside of the FCT, where these CSOs restrict themselves.

“Nigerians across the country have experienced the numerous impacts, directly and indirectly, of Emefiele’s good works. They continue to express their gratitude, confidence, and belief that he continuously delivers on his mandate.

“Being the exemplary and law-abiding citizen that Mr. Emefiele is, if indeed he were interested to join the 2023 Presidential race, he would do so under constitutional provisions and be the capable, competent, seasoned, intelligent leader Nigeria requires in such challenging times,” the group stated.