2023: Emefiele qualified to lead Nigeria – Group

The Network for Economic Drive and Good Governance (NEDGG) has added it’s voice in calling on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor Dr. Godwin Emefiele to vie to become for Nigeria’s President come 2023.

The NEDGG convener, Alhaji Mu’azu Sani, who is also a Jos-based business tycoon, made the call Saturday, during a press conference.

Alhaji Sani, the Chief Executive Officer of Excellent Modern Merchants Nigeria Ltd, said Emefiele has done well towards economic recovery drive of the nation through various programmes he introduced as CBN governor.

“The introduction of Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP), by the CBN governor to support agriculture has assisted rural farmers fund to improve farming in their various domain.

“The world’s largest rice pyramid that was recently launched in Abuja is an example to set,” he said.

He added that the economic expert would not only improve the economy of the nation but would unite all sections of the country.

“The purpose of this gathering is to publicly tell Nigerians that among many good sons and daughters, is Godwin Emefiele, who believes in the unity of and prosperity of this great nation.

“He is blessed with wisdom and ability to initiate and implement politicies that will sustain and strengthen the economy of Nigeria.

“He is physically and academically fit to lead this nation in 2023. He will ensure proper continuation of the standard economic plan for better Nigeria. He is not too old, not too young to run for Presidency,” he said.

According to Alhaji Sani, Emefiele has created lots of intervention funds that are supporting Nigerians in many ways of their endeavours.

“He created intervention fund in the health sector by giving soft loans to pharmacetical companies… Today Nigeria can boast of having two world-class cancer centers.

“…Thousands of Nigerians mostly farmers and artisans have accessed loans without collateral through NIRSAL National Micro Finance Bank,” he said.

Alhaji Sani said their clarion call on Dr. Emefiele to vie was for him to continue building the country based on solid economic foundation he has laid for the benefit of all.