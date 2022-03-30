2023: Emefiele support group raises N67m to purchase presidential form

As the race for the 2023 presidential election gathered mometum, Emefiele Support Group (ESG) has announced that it has so far raised the sum of N67 million in preparation to purchase of the Expression of Interest and Presidential Nomination Form of the ruling APC.



Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the Director of Communications of the group, Benigna Ejimba stated that the target of the group was to raise the sum N100 Million, which will be enough to purchase form when All Progressives Congress (APC) fixes the price for their Presidential Nomination Form.



Ejimba said Emefiele is the only one from among all who have either declared or are touted to be interested that is proud to associate with the President and his achievements.



The group claimed that others were mischievously trying to separate themselves from the President and have only just started to grudgingly add the President’s photo on their posters since seeing the scintillating outing of Emefiele Support Groups at the just concluded APC Convention.



“Mr. Emefiele is the man that the President can trust with the future of Nigeria and have peace of mind that the country will not slide backwards,” the group said.



Ejimba expressed appreciation to all members of the ESG across the nation for their contributions and noted that all contributions are free will donations and that the group capped the highest donations from any singular member at N25, 000:00 only, claiming that by next week, the group would have surpassed the N100 million target and be ready to purchase the APC form when it is available.



The group urged “APC leaders, Delegates and President Muhammadu Buhari to choose this one man capable of continuing, consolidating, expanding the progressive legacies of our President and also leading our party to victory in the next elections.”



Ejimba said: “ESG is peopled by thousands of citizens who have benefited in one way or the other from the numerous economic emancipation initiatives of the Central Bank of Nigeria under the leadership of Mr. Godwin Emefiele.



“These are citizens who never knew the Governor or any person in the hierarchy of the apex bank but qualified and benefited from these initiatives because they are citizens and they applied through a transparent public process. We cut across the agricultural value chain, the textile and Garments, importers and exporters, manufacturing and several other sectors.



“As of today, we have received donations from our members of young professionals and other concerned groups to the tune of N67 million and some fraction. We are hopeful that by next week we would have succeeded in raising the sum of 100 million naira. This will enable us to purchase the APC Expression of Interest and Presidential Nomination Form which we already project that this sum will be sufficient.



“We were expecting the contributions from our rice farmers’ members who Nigerians know benefited immensely from the Agricultural interventions of the CBN and have also had a bountiful harvest. Once their contributions arrive before the end of the week, we are hopeful to hit our set out target by next week.



“By that next week, we will be expecting the contributions from our Lagos based importers whose businesses have benefited from the CBN initiatives who have indicated their interest also in supporting Mr. Emefiele. We are confident that we may even surpass the 100-million-naira target for the form and for this we are grateful to all our members for their contributions to this worthy cause.



“All these sums have come from voluntary donations from our members comprising professionals, entrepreneurs, farmers of various produce and others from different sectors of the Nigerian economy who strongly believe in Mr. Emefiele and those who have benefited from the various interventions of Mr. Emefiele in his capacity as the CBN Governor.



“To ensure that members out of passion for their benefactor do not affect their businesses, we placed a cap of N25, 000 as the highest amount any member could donate and the response as you all can see has been quite encouraging.”