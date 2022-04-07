2023: Emefiele’ll unify Nigeria, enhance socio-economic devt – Northern group

The convener of the Unified Northern Nigeria Youth Forum for Emefiele, Muhammad Salisu Danlami, has said the only responsible and responsive person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari come 2023 general elections, is the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Dr Godwin Emefiele.

Danlami stated this while speaking with journalists in Gombe Thursday.

He said: “If Dr Emefiele agrees to run and he is elected president, over 100 million Nigerians will be made millionaires in his first four years, Nigeria will once again flourish and dreams of our founding fathers shall come to be. This is the first time in Nigeria we are trying to do something different by calling on someone to lead us, a call based on ideology, not ethnicity, religion, or wealth but merit and ideas.”

He said 40 youth organisations, mostly made up of like-minds who believe in one Nigeria, came together for their preferred aspirant. Emefiele will do everything possible, legally to make Nigeria the home we cherish the most.

“We live, eat, play, dine and wine together with these people. We lead, they follow. What is wrong if they lead and we follow? Nigeria belongs to all of us and we must learn to live as one people with shared and common destiny because although in tribe and tongue we may differ., but in brotherhood we stand.

“Above all, Dr Enefiele’s love for the northern states and our people made it possible to revive our businesses that were seriously affected by insurgency,” he stated.