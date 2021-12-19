2023: Emir of Daura’s comments on Osinbajo as Buhari’s successor vindicated us – PCG

Non-partisan statements extolling the leadership attributes of Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has further reinforced the commitment of members of the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) towards actualizing an Osinbajo Presidency in 2023, leaders of the group have said.

In a statement issued Sunday in Abuja, the PCG which became the first such intra-party pressure group to be officially recognised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) emphasised that their outing in Katsina and the warm reception given to Professor Osinbajo by the masses and royalty speaks volumes about what people with good foresight should expect in 2023.

“The revered royal father’s objective and very positive comments extolling the positive attributes of the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo further reinforces convictions about the fatherly wisdom of the Emir of Daura, Alhaji and the genuine leadership qualities of Professor Osinbajo.

“It was a crucial meeting between clarity of vision and clarity of perception and fortunately, members of the PCG which is the mobilization arm of The Progressive Project (TPP) were on hand to join the entire people of Daura Emirate in witnessing not only an installation but also, an unfolding of future events,” Barrister Emmanuel Pippa, spokesman of the pro-Osinbajo PCG stated.

In their statement, the PCG noted that the Emir who was not given to frivolity unequivocally acknowledged that he (Osinbajo) “is a very good Man, He is my favorite person.”

According to Barrister Pippa, the warm and enthusiastic reception granted the Vice President by ordinary citizens as well as the Emir of Daura’s affirmation that “He is a noble man who keeps his promises and a trust worthy person who has so much patience and knows what to do at any given time, ” clearly differentiates Osinbajo from other aspirants to the nation’s top position.

“Knowing that Professor Osinbajo has been a very loyal and trustworthy Vice President and understanding that he is a man of great intellectual capacity further reinforces the hopes of Nigeria’s true Progressives who look forward to a consolidation of gains made under President Muhammadu Buhari as well as a decisive march towards national greatness, unity and development.

“The Emir of Daura is too frank and candid to refer to just anyone as his favourite person and as someone who keeps promises; luckily for us in the PCG, the great leadership qualities of Professor Yemi Osinbajo is perceptible to the highly-placed and millions of ordinary citizens whose votes will decide the outcome of 2023 presidential elections,” he added.

According to the PCG spokesman, members of the group who joined multitudes of others to welcome Prof Yemi Osinbajo to Daura include the PCG’s National Chairman, Dr. Ali Rabi’u Kurfi, chairman of Katsina state chapter of PCG, Alhaji Abu Gafai, its Secretary, Alhaji Abdullahi Marusa, Treasurer, Alh Abu Huraira, PCG’s Woman Leader, Hajia Rukkaya Daura and its Financial Secretary, Mr. Sani Shu’aibu.

