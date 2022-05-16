2023: Emir of Ilorin prays for Tinubu’s presidential bid 



The South-West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 Monday spread its tentacles to Ilorin, Kwara state capital, making the palace of the emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, as its first port of call.

The Southwest Agenda for Asiwaju 2023, is a coalition of progressives/democrats within the nation’s political landscape supporting the presidential ambition of the former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Monday, took their advocacy visit to the palace.

The emir who received the team in hs palace prayed for the success of Tinubu’s presidential bid.

He noted that the frontline All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant has traversed Nigeria and impacted on many Nigerians.

Sulu-Gambari instantly organised a special prayer for Tinubu and promised to continue to pray for his success.

Earlier, the national chairman of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, had informed the Emir that they were in Kwara state to inaugurate the North Central for Asiwaju 2023 to propagate and promote the emergence of Tinubu as Nigeria’s next president.

He disclosed that the group has visited over 300 traditional rulers and has network across the country.

Adeyeye said Tinubu laid the foundation for a new Lagos with strong economic base, adding that such a person deserves to be Nigeria’s next president.

