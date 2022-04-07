2023: Enugu’s culture of power rotation  and successor naming 

CHUKS NWEZE writes that the question on the lips of political watchers in Enugu state is, ‘what zone will produce the next governor and who is Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s successor, come 2023?”

Culture of naming a successor

As is always the case, people have started to speculate the would-be successor of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s at the Lion Building.

What gave vent to the speculations and conjectures in some quarters is that the governor is yet to name a likely successor unlike his predecessors who declared their successors while they were still in office.

Before former Governor Chimaroke Nnamani left, everybody knew who his successor was because he made it clear that his choice was Barr. Sullivan Chime. And immediately he named his successor, it was clear to all that the state had gotten a governor to be.

Before Sullivan Chime left office on May 29, 2015, he anointed his successor who is now the governor of Enugu state, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. Although this might not be the best democratic process, anointing a successor has come to be a political culture in Nigeria, especially Enugu state.

Although in some states, some governors failed to name a successor or when they even name a successor, the anointed one did not succeed them as in the case of Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo state; Babangida Aliyu of Niger state and Chief Martin Elechi of Ebonyi State among others.

These ex governors anointed their would-be successors at the twilight of their tenures but they lost to more popular candidates from other parties in their respective states

In Enugu state, since the days of Gov. Ugwuanyi to exit office is fast approaching, he is expected to have picked a successor and since he is yet to name one, it has given room for conjectures.

So, from the array of those who have indicated interest to run and those who have interest but are yet to make their intentions known, people are now picking for themselves who they think will likely ascend the throne.

There are many aspirants and they possess credentials that would likely give them the number one man in Enugu state.

Chief Edward Uchenna Ubosi

Among the possible successors is the Speaker of Enugu state, Chief Edward Uchenna Ubosi. Ubosi is a three-time member of the Enugu State House of Assembly and two-time speaker of the House.

Before Ubosi came into politics, he had been the president general of his community, Umuchigbo, Iji Nike. He was once a councillor, local government chairman, a chieftain of PDP before he was eventually voted into the House of Assembly in 2007.

Ubosi is the grandson of former Igwe Odozuligbo 1 of Nike, and it is likely that Ugwuanyi may choose him to succeed him so that the camaraderie that has been existing between the executive and the legislature since 2015 would be sustained.

Chijoke Edeoga

Another likely successor is Hon. Chijoke Edeoga, the Enugu state Commissioner for Environment. What will go in Edeoga’s favour is that he is and was practising journalists. He has been to the House of Representatives as a member representing Isi-Uzo and Enugu East Federal Constituency. Since 2015, he has been a commissioner in Gov. Ugwuanyi’s cabinet.

He started as the Commissioner for Local Government Matters in Ugwuanyi’s first tenure and now is the Commissioner for Environment. As someone who has been in government circle for so long, he is a likely successor to Ugwuanyi.

Going by the power rotation formula that has held sway since 1999, Edeoga is from Isi-Uzo local government area in Enugu East Senatorial District just like Speaker, Uchenna Ubosi who is also from Enugu East local government area in the same senatorial zone.

A big shot in PDP who has been eyeing the Lion Building since 2014, is Senator Ike Ekweremadu. He is no longer putting his ambition to his chest that he wants to become the next governor of the state.

Those who are privy to his aspiration said Ekweremadu is eminently qualified to ascend the throne. According to him, “the only thing that might stop him from achieving his tall ambition is that he is from Aninri local government area which is in Enugu West senatorial zone, the zone that produced the immediate past governor, Barrister Sullivan Chime.

From every indication, if power shift is shelved, he is likely going to succeed Governor Ugwuanyi.

Political pundits posit that “Ugwuanyi is likely to anoint Ekweremadu because of his high position in PDP in the state and beyond. Ekweremadu is believed to have garnered political influence across the state and will likely be cherished by the voting public in Enugu.”

Barr. John Nwobodo

Barr. John Nwobodo has seriously been consulting with stakeholders across the state to make his aspiration known that he is throwing his hat in the ring to contest the governorship election in order to continue from where Ugwuanyi will stop.

Nwobodo is serious seen as lawyer with a flourishing law firm amongst the Enugu people. He was chairman of Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP). He was equally the chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC).

Briefing the press recently on his gubernatorial ambition, he said his top priority would be to complete all abandoned projects of his predecessors and to lessen the tax burden for the business community especially the small scale entrepreneurs so that they will not be stifled out of business because of levies and taxes.

Some indigenes of the state said “he stands a chance to succeed Ugwuanyi since he has a big link with many political parties which he headed when he was in charge of CNPP and IPAC. One more thing in his favour is that he is from Nkanu East local government area which is in Enugu East senatorial zone which the zoning formula is likely to favour.”

Chief Chinyeaka Oha

An aspirant who the cap might fit is Chief Chinyeaka Oha, former permanent secretary to the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports and later permanent Secretary, Ministry of Power from where he retired not too long ago.

Oha is liked by so many people especially among his people of Awkunanaw Clan who organised a civic reception for him recently.

If power rotation is to be religiously followed, it might be the only thing that could stop him from succeeding Gov. Ugwuanyi, come 2023.

Another top shot who is being tipped to occupy the Lion Building in 2023 is Prof. Barth Nnaji, former Minister of Power. He is eminently qualified for the office of the governor and he is Nkanu East local government in Enugu East Senatorial Zone, a zone that is likely to produce the next governor for the state if nothing disrupts the rotational formula.

The former Minister of Information, Mr. Frank Nweke Jnr is another governorship hopeful that could succeed Gov. Ugwuanyi. He is from Ozalla, Nkanu West local government area. He is also from Enugu East Senatorial Zone likely to get the governorship position through the zoning arrangement. But like Chinyeaka Oha, Nweke Jnr may not get the office because his area produced governors in the past such as Chief Jim Nwobodo and Chimaroke Nnamani. Apart from this likely hick up about zoning arrangement, Nweke is suitable for the office.

It is not yet clear but if speculation is anything to go by, the member representing Nkanu East and Nkanu West federal constituency, Mr. Nnoli Nnaji, aka Ozoigbondu is alao nursing governorship ambition and he is likely to get it.

His only clog might be the power shift equation because he is from. Nkanu West like Nweke and Oha. People from his zone have produced governors in the past and it is proper now that power might shift.

Gibert Nnaji

Former senator Gil Nnaji who was a two-term member of the red chambers, is one man that is likely to succeed Ugwuanyi. He is loved by his people and they gave him a nickname, ‘Omeogo’ interpreted: one that performs good things to many. Gil Nnaji, too is from Enugu East Senatorial. Since 1999, no man from Enugu East local government area where he hail from has been a governor but Senators, Reps member and Speaker House of Assembly.

The member representing Enugu East and Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, Hon. Cornelius Nnaji is another who is being tipped to ascend the Lion Building in 2023. Nnaji is from a royal family of late Igwe Edward Nnaji. Before his present position at the Green Chambers, Nnaji was the chairman of Enugu East local government area. He served in the position for two tenure and was Algon chairman in his day. As he throws his weight about, he is likely going to be Ugwuanyi’s successor.

Chief Everustua Nnaj

One man who has been in the limelight but has never held any political position is Chief Everustua Nnaji, aka Odengene. Nnaji is a successful businessman who had been wanting to be senator repesenting Enugu East senatorial zone but is yet to succeed.

Today, it is gathered that he wants to test his luck to the Lion Building and he may succeed and thus succeed Gov. Ugwuanyi. He is from Enugu East senatorial zone and there is every tendency that the pendulum of power rotation may likely favour the zone.

Offor Chukwuegbo

Hon. Offor Chukwuegbo, member representing Enugu South and Enugu North federal constituency is another likely governorship aspirant Chukwuegbo is from Enugu East senatorial zone, but his area, Amechi Awkunanaw has produced a governor in the person of Senator Jim Nwobodo.

Senator Nwobodo, it was gathered has told Chukwuegbo that he may not support his ambition because the pendulum is swinging towards Nkanu East and Isi-Uzo local government areas.

For now, it is not certain who would succeed Gov. Ugwuanyi but one can only hazard a guess. What the situation dicey is that nobody knows if Enugu will sustain the rotation arrangement since all the three senatorial zones have had a shot at the Government House. Gov. Ugwuanyi when pressured to name his successor or the zone that would produce the next governor said that when the times, equity and fair play would prevail.