2023: Esthe Abba true representative of Zangon-Kataf/Jaba

As the 2023 general elections draw nearer, Nigerians are praying earnestly that responsible and responsive leaders emerge at all levels of government to heal the present challenges the country is confronted with.

The Zangon Kataf/Jaba federal constituency of Kaduna state is in need of a true democrat that has the people at heart to truly unveil what has been missing for sometime, and therefore, the area indeed needs a grassroots politician that understands the reality of the people on ground so that the representative will be able to bring succour to the people who are in dire need of a true leader at the green chamber of the National Assembly.

Mrs Esther Abba was in the Kaduna State House of Assembly from 2007 to 2015 as a representative of Zangon Kataf constituency. While serving as a member of the state House of Assembly, she did very well in carrying her people along on issues that border on government/people relationship. Besides, she is well crafted in the art and science of legislative duties with lobbying abilities in ensuring that her people enjoyed dividends of democracy. No doubt, her people have come to terms with what true representative is all about. Her compassionate deposition has inspired many, both within and outside her constituency. She is indeed an excellent grassroots politician and a quintessential community personality. Sending her to the House of Representatives is a double advantage of how to lobby and bring good things to her people. During her tenure in the Kaduna State House of Assembly, she launched one of the biggest poverty alleviation programme that was hailed by those who graced the occasion. The late Governor Patrick Yakowa, who was on ground to commission the project, acknowledged that even the state could not embark on that venture and how she was able to do it was a labour of sound lobby and sacrifice.

There is cheering news from the ongoing consultations on Esther Abba’s ambition to represent Zangon Kataf/Jaba federal constituency particularly from Jaba local government area with many people identifying with her ambition of extending her goodwill to the people of Jaba in terms of providing the dividends of democracy to every nook and cranny of the area. Like Esther in the Bible, Esther Abba has done it before and still has the determination to offer herself to serve the people of the two local government areas knowing how bad the situation is but is ready to change the narrative by bringing new innovations and development to the people.

The ambition of Esther Abba is definitely going to have a multiplier effect on many families in Zangon Kataf/Jaba federal constituency. Most of her poverty alleviation programmes in the past targeted especially the widows and the vulnerable in the society. They are for any doubting Thomas to hear from the people and see for yourself.

In the area of sports, Esther Abba sees sports as an avenue where youths of different communities can interact and foster unity, peace and understanding. This she has done in the past and intends to give it her best attention due to the advantages that it brings in rallying youths together and encouraging growth and development especially in this era of insecurity for harmonious coexistence.

The politics the world over is shifting to the women fold because they have shown to be good custodians or managers of ensuring their constituencies get the best. Esther Abba is indeed a politician who made her people enjoyed the mandate that was given to her in the past. The people of Zangon Kataf/Jaba federal constituency will not regret sending her to serve them as a federal legislator because of her past experience at the state House of Assembly. She is a moving train and an ambassador that represents her people very well and for bringing succour to the suffering masses of her Constituency. She is a bulldozer and a capable hand in the service to humanity. She has never been found wanting in places of her past assignments.

It is time for women, children and men to support the ambition of Esther Abba because all her life, she has been a consistent and dogged fighter on the right of girl-child education in the country. There has been a lacuna which she wants to fill in order to justify the reason of her demanding for the opportunity to serve the good people of Zangon Kataf/Jaba federal constituency.

Everywhere you go in Zangon Kataf/Jaba federal constituency, the political songs of jubilation by people who have been touched by the kind gesture of Esther Abba. In her philosophy, she does not need to know you or to approach her via the vehicle of reference by anybody. To her, service is a way of doing the work God has given her in any capacity of human endeavour.

It is, therefore, time for sons and daughters of the constituency to grab this rare opportunity that may not come again to support and ensure the potentials of Esther Abba are fully utilized for the overall benefit of Zangon Kataf/Jaba federal constituency to the Green Chamber come 2023.

