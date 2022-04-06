2023: Estimated 90m to vote in 2023 general elections – INEC 



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has stated that an estimated 90 million people would vote in the 2023 general election.

The commission also hinted that “the 2023 general election will involve about one million election officials, including regular and temporary or ad-hoc staff across 176,846 polling units, across 8,809 wards, and 774 Local Government Areas across the country.”

Chairman of the Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, made these remarks in Abuja on Wednesday when he received the United Nations Needs Assessment Mission, led by Serge Gakwandi Kubwimana, at the commission’s headquarters.

He continued, “In 2019, we had 84 million registered voters, we are still registering voters for the 2023 general election, and in our estimation the voter population will be at least 90 million for 2023. At 90 million, it will make our voter register in Nigeria the largest in West Africa.

“Out of the 15 countries in West Africa, including Nigeria, the other 14 countries all together have about 73 million registered voters. At present we have 84 million registered voters so we have 11 million more registered voters than the rest of West Africa combined. So each time we conduct an election in Nigeria it is like we are conducting an election in the whole of West Africa. So, election in Nigeria is no joke at all”.

Professor Yakubu expressed delight that the election will be governed by the new Electoral Act 2022 which he said “contains many progressive provisions that will enhance the capacity of the Commission on the conduct of elections and the management of the electoral process.”

The chairman also outlined five areas of support it would require from the world body to conduct a free, fair and credible general elections.

They included voter education and sensitisation, training and capacity building for electoral officials, election security and conflict mitigation, capacity building for political parties. as well as inclusivity.

Earlier in his remarks, the leader of the delegation, Serge Gakwandi Kubwimana, said they were in Nigeria in response to a letter written in January to the United Nations Secretary General, seeking the support of the organisation ahead of the 2023 general election.

He explained that the meeting with the Chairman and members of the commission was the highpoint of series of scheduled meetings with other key players in the democratic process such as the Leadership of the National Assembly, Leaders of political parties and the government of Nigeria, to explore ways of the UN intervention through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and other entities on ground to support the democratic process in Nigeria.

Mr. Kubwimana, also said that the visit to Nigeria would equally help the UN keep abreast with the state of preparedness for the 2023 general elections, adding that they were on ground to listen to other issues that the commission may wish to bring to their notice.

“We also use this to serve as your ambassadors when we go back, if need be to encourage others to support the very important work that you do,” he added.