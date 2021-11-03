2023: EU lauds Reps, Gbajabiamila promises better Electoral Act

The European Union (EU) has commended Nigeria’s House of Representatives on the efforts deployed so far into Electoral Act amendment process.

This is as Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila assured that the 9th House will bequeath a better Electoral Act that will be acceptable to the majority of Nigerians.

Speaking when he hosted a team of the European Union (EU) delegation in Nigeria, led by the head of mission, Ambassador Samuela Isopi on Wednesday, Gbajabiamila expressed satisfaction that the Electoral Act (amendment) Bill was passed early enough by the National Assembly and would be transmitted to the president for his assent soon.

“You talked about the much talked about Electoral Act amendment. For you to have a good democracy, you need to have a good electoral law. Our electoral law is not perfect, just like your own is not perfect. But our goal is to make it perfect. That’s why in the 9th Assembly, we try to see that we make our Electoral Act to be perfect. We took our time to be thorough without sacrificing anything,” he said.

In an address earlier, Ambassador Isopi said the visit was to introduce herself as the new head of mission of EU in Nigeria, reiterate EU’s commitment to continue strengthening its partnership with Nigeria, National Assembly and the House, and to formally announce the coming of a special mission later this month.

“We have closely followed the developments here, and I’ll like to applaud the approach that the National Assembly has taken in the electoral amendment. We’ll continue to support democratic governance and institutions in Nigeria”, she said.