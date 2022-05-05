2023: Ex-ACG Bashir declares for Kaduna guber, pledges to address insecurity

A former Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Abubakar (rtd) has formally declared his intention to contest for Kaduna state governorship seat.

The ex-ACG, who has already obtained the nomination and expression of interest forms, will contest the seat under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking to newsmen shortly his declaration, Bashir Abubakar said his sacrifice was borne out of the yearnings and aspirations of the good people of the state.

He said when given the mandate, he would ensure total remedy to the prevailing security challenges bedeviling the state by bringing to the fore his vast wealth of experience in the paramilitary.

Bashir Abubakar also pledged to build on the good legacies of Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai by sustaining and completing abundant capital projects started by the administration.

He assured women and youth of empowerment programmes to develop their skills and talents for self-reliance.

The former ACG then canvassed for support and cooperation from all party members and delegates to enable him secure the chance to serve them better.

