2023: Ex-Adamawa dep gov picks NNPP guber ticket 

Former deputy governor of Adamawa state, Mohammed Saad Tahir, has emerged as Adamawa state NNPP gubernatorial candidade.

He is to contest against candidates of other political parties in the 2023 general elections. His emergence followed the party primary election conducted Tuesday at Lelewal Hotel, Yola.

The congress was attended by delegates from the 21 local government areas in the state and he emerged unopposed through affirmation and voice votes by the delegates.

Speaking at the event, the chairman of the electoral committee, Salmanu Safiyanu Abdulsalam, said the total number of delegates that participated in the primaries was 678 with 3 people drawn from the 226 polling units across the 21 local government areas in the state.

