2023: Ex-Anambra commissioner Uche Okafor joins YPP

Immediate past Commissioner of Commerce in Anambra state and member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Uche Okafor, Tuesday, announced his entrance into the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Okafor, who disclosed this at a media parley organised by the senator representing Anambra South, Dr Ifeanyi Ubah, and other candidates of YPP for 2023 general elections, said he emerged the candidate of the party for Oyi and Ayamelum federal constituency at its recently held primary.

He said he was wooed to YPP by Senator Ubah whose leadership sagacity and achievements in the Ninth Senate is glaring, and that with his former APGA structures that joined him from across 21 council areas, winning all the national and state Assembly legislative offices in Anambra would be easiest.

Also speaking, the YPP senatorial candidate for Anambra Central District, Dr. Chinedu Umeadi, explained that the party has better programmes for Anambra people, and the people of Nigeria than other political parties.

He urged Anambra residents to obtain their permanent voters cards and vote candidates of YPP in the 2023 general election as they would guarantee dividend of democracy for the people through quality representation.

