2023: Ex-Cross River deputy governor withdraws from PDP governorship primary amidst tension

The immediate past deputy governor of Cross River State, Barr Efiok Cobham, has withdrawn from the governorship primary election of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), few hours to the contest.

This is even as tension envelope Calabar, the Cross River state capital, over who would, among the party’s remaining eight aspirants, muster enough capacity to take over from the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) in next year’s general elections.

Announcing Barr Cobham’s withdrawal during the gubernatorial primary election, Thursday, the Chairman of the PDP primaries committee, Babajide Cooker, said Efiok had sent a withdrawal letter to the panel and that every other aspirants were in the race.

The letter, which was sited by Blueprint, said, “I wish to formally inform you of my decision to withdraw from the 2023 gubernatorial race effective today, 26th May, 2022.

“This decision is born out of a careful thought and consideration of the situation on ground and in the interest of our people.

“I thank all my committed supporters and admirers, the party stakeholders and the good people of Cross River state for their show of love and support while my campaign lasted.

“I thank all my co-aspirants for their camaraderie and show of sportsmanship, and wish them the very best as they proceed in the race. Suffice it to say, thegoal is the same to restore Cross River, rekindle her lost glory and re-integrate her into a world of meaningful and fast-paced development.

“I also thank the PDP leadership at all levels for conducting the party affairs with the grace and grit deserving of their office, and wish them the very best in the conduct of the primaries and party affairs as a whole. Kindly accept the assurances of my highest regards.”

