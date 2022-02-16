2023: Ex-minister, APC stalwarts meet in Afikpo for Umahi’s presidential ambition





It was a meeting of political juggernaut and who-is-who in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi state as the Executive Chairman of Afikpo North local government area, Hon. Barr. Obiageri Oko-Enyim, held a stakeholders’ meeting of the progressives’ family for solidarity to Governor Umahi’s 2023 presidential ambition.

According to a statement made available to Blueprint in Abuja Wednesday, signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Council, Mr Sunday Nkama, in attendance at the meeting were: former Minister of Health, Prof. Onyebuchi Chukwu; Ebonyi State Commissioner for Business Development, Chief Oluchukwu Ukie Ezeali; former Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly and former member representing Afikpo North/South Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Christopher Omo Isu; a third Republic National Assembly member, Rt. Hon. Gabriel Eni Otu and former Secretary of APC, Ebonyi State, Hon. John Okocha.

Others include: Deputy Leader of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Kingsley Ogbonnia Ikoro; Chairman of the Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), Chief Hyacinth Ikpor; the Director General of Ebonyi Broadcasting Corporation (EBBC), Engr. Timothy Nwachi; former Chairman of Afikpo North LGA, Pharm. Tony Ekoh, Jnr; Secretary Secondary Education Board (SEB), Dr.Emeka Okpara; Permanent Secretary, UBEB, Dr (Mrs) Rita Okoro; Member III,SEB, Chief Donatus Ezeogo Ajah (Zentus) and Acting General Manager, Ebonyi Patriot Newspaper, Sir Dom Isute.

Others are: former State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Deaconess Veronica Osim; Chairman of Ohaneze Ndigbo in Afikpo North, Omezue Oko Oyari; APC Chairman in Afikpo North, Hon. Nicodemus Egwu and his Executives; APC Ward Chairmen; five Development Center Coordinators, past and present councillors and supervisors, former STAs/TAs; Former Management Committee members, Chief Chooks Oko, Chief Okpani Ndukwe, Chief Mathew Ibemgbo, Hon.Sylvester Omeri, Lady Patience Idam, Prof. John Igidi, Lady Franca Egwu, among others.

Addressing the APC stalwarts, the Executive Chairman of Afikpo North, Hon. Barr. Oko-Enyim, noted that the APC, under Umahi, has continued to grow to an enviable height, adding that the landmark accomplishment of the Governor has brought about the massive acceptability of the party in the state.

The council boss, who commended the stakeholders for their support to the Umahi-led administration, implored them to come together and build a virile and strong APC in Afikpo North that will be the envy of others.

Oko-Enyim, who also took advantage of the gathering to inform residents of the LGA on the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration exercise, implored the stakeholders to extend the information to those at the grassroots as the benefits of the exercise to the socio-political and economic development of the area cannot be overemphasized.

In their separate speeches, Rt Hon. Kingsley Ogbonnia Ikoro, Rt.Hon Christopher Omo Isu, Chief Hyacinth Ekuma Ikpor, Engr. Timothy Nwachi, Chief Donatus Ezeogo Ajah, Pharm Tony Ekoh, Jnr, Chief Okpani Ndukwe and Elder Paul Agha all eulogized Governor Umahi for his leadership ingenuity that has galvanized APC in Ebonyi State into a formidable party to be reckoned with.

They applauded Oko-Enyim for convening the meeting and expressed optimism that the decisions reached in the meeting will ensure a united, peaceful and indomitable party both before and after the 2023 general elections.