2023: Ex-Senator, Nnaji, joins Enugu guber race

The former Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial Zone, Hon.Gilbert Nnaji, has made known his intention to join the 2023 Enugu state governorship race.

Senator Nnaji who was at the Red chamber from 2011-2019 announced this via a Facebook post.

For a formal declaration, the ex- lawmaker has invited the public to his Father’s Palace for a consultative meeting.

The invitation reads: “It is with the utmost sense of humility that I welcome you all to this consultative meeting.

“Although it is an unusual interactive session, the 2-point purpose is simple. The first is to let you know that I have finally accepted your individual and private invitations to serve the public once again. And then the second is to humbly seek your collective blessings and support to go about it.

“So in clear terms my lords and masters, I have made up my mind to seek the mandate of the good people of Enugu State to serve them as their governor come 2023 by the special grace of God.

“However, this is not a formal declaration of interest. But because this project is about the people, for the people and by the people, I am first of all presenting myself to you, my people at the grassroots.

“It is my hearty desire that if you find me and my appeal worthy, you would as well find pleasure in lifting me shoulder high to the next level of the consultative processes and then of course, to the ultimate destination.

“I am confident that with my modest service credentials, I have what it takes to govern the state if the people graciously give me their mandate.

“Because this is not a day for long speeches, I shall present my programmes of action and other details as we progress.

“But in the meantime, may I reiterate that this is by every standard, a people-powered project that will usher in a new beginning in our social, political and economic lives as a people.

“I see the possibilities and opportunities all around us. The government and people of Enugu state are jointly-committed to sustainable peace and development in the state.

“With what His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has put on the ground and the sustained efforts to improve on them, Enugu state is already on the path of unity and ordered development.

“And also with the political awareness as well as consciousness that motivate and drive the masses of Enugu State today, the people shall play active roles in shaping this glorious future.

“Hence, I count on your sense of objectivity and fair judgement in assessing and evaluating this passionate appeal that is driven by my previous performance records”.