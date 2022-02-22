2023: Ex-sports minister Adbullahi launches bid for Kwara Central Senate

Former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi Monday declared his intention to contest the Kwara Central senatorial seat come 2023.

Abdullahi made his ambition public at the secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ilorin, Kwara state.

The former minister, who was accompanied to the party’s secretariat by a mammoth crowd of supporters and well wishers, used the occasion to present his letter of intent to the party’s state chairman, Hon. Babatunde Mohammed.

In his brief remarks, Abdullahi said having served in public offices for more than two decades, he had acquired needed experiences and “demonstrated competence and loyalty” to represent his people at the red chamber of the national assembly.

He said 2023 provides another opportunity for patriotic Nigerians to make themselves available for service to salvage Nigeria.

He added that it was high time Nigeria moved away “from politics of big men to politics of big ideas.”