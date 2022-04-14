2023: Ex-vice chancellor joins Abia guber race

The immediate past Vice Chancellor of Abia State University, Uturu, (ABSU) Professor Eleazar Uche Ikonne, has pledged to bring to bear his wealth of experience in the public service coupled with maturity, commitment and excellence if entrusted with the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party of Abia state come 2023.

The immediate past VC of ABSU disclosed this Wednesday at the PDP Secretariat, Umuahia when he visited to formally inform the party of his intention to contest 2023 governorship primaries.

Professor Uche Ikonne noted that though there were other eminent Abians that are also jostling for the plum office, he said that he has something extra to bring to the political governance if given the approval and nomination of the party ticket.

The Agburike Nsulu Isiala Ngwa North born former University don turned Politician promised to deploy his experience, maturity, commitment and excellence garnered over these years in the public service both as a lecturer and a University Administrator.

To this end, Professor of Optometry maintained that it is with humility that he presents himself to serve as Governor of Abia State come 2023 noting that he has gotten the requite experience, international exposure and intellectual capacity to continue from the already good foundation laid by the scholar in governance,Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

He pointed out that what is trending today is that the party is looking for a strong man that will win election for the party promising that he will stand tall in the present of other party’s aspirants in the general election while calling on the party to support his candidacy.

In his response,the State Chairman of PDP, Rt Hon Alwell Asiforo Okere welcomed the Governorship aspirant and his entourage to party Secretariat while promising to provide a level playing ground for all aspirants to excel in a free,fair and transparent primaries.

Abia PDP Chairman therefore commended former Vice Chancellor of Abia State University, Uturu for his courage to contest and wish him success in his aspiration.

In their separate vote of thanks, Dr Ken Madubuike from Abia North, Barr Randie Ukanwoke from Abia Central Senatorial zone and Barr Ibe Nwadioha from Abia South Senatorial zone all expressed satisfaction on the quality of Professor Uche Ikonne to step into the big shoes of Abia governorship race promising that given the stuff he is made off will surely deliver.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Professor Elezar Uche Ikonne campaign Organization, Barr Chinedum Elechi and Director of Media and Publicity, Dr Don Ubani called on PDP delegates to throw their full weight behind the erudite Professor while describing him as a man who is intellectually equipped to take Abia to greater heights if given the nod.