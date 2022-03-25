2023: Examining the long queue for Tambuwal’s job in Sokoto

The countdown to 2023 general elections across the country couldn’t have started at a better time than now. ABDULRAHMAN A. ABDULRAUF throws up the likely individuals that could come up as contestants in the governorship race in Sokoto, the Caliphate State.

In Sokoto, a state that hosts the Seat of the Caliphate, the power struggle is silently going on, with the top and lowly rated politicians trying to outdo the other.For both the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), the stake is high, considering how ‘just 342 votes’ determined the fate of the incumbent governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and his main challenger, Ahmed Aliyu, then deputy governor.

Manir Dan ‘iya(Sokoto Central)

Dan Iya is the current Deputy Governor of Sokoto state. He came on board 2018 following the resignation of Ahmed Aliyu who opted to contest the governorship seat on the APC platform. Aliyu decided to stay back in the APC when Tambuwal crossed over to PDP.

The Economics Education graduate was at different times sole administrator and local government chairman of Kware local government council of the state between 2003 and 2007.

Giving his pedigree, Dan Iya can be described as a grassroots politician. This, combined with his present status as the number two man in the state, should qualify him to be among those lining up for the top job in 2023.

Two things may, however, not work in his favour. It is not too sure if he has earned the confidence of his governor. Also, coming from Sokoto Central, which some believe, has occupied the office, more than any other part of the state, remains a huge challenge.

Saidu Umar (Sokoto Central)

Umar is the current Secretary to the State Government (SSG). He was the commissioner for finance during Tambuwal’s first tenure before his present appointment upon Tambuwal’s return in 2019.His choice as SSG after his 4-year stint as commissioner, shows some level of respect and confidence he enjoys from the governor.

Beyond that however, the SSG will need to beef up his grassroots support if he so desires this coveted position.

Abdussamad Dasuki (Sokoto South)

A young and brimming graduate of economics, Dasuki is a prince and Santuraki Sokoto from the highly revered Sokoto Caliphate. The former federal lawmaker is the current commissioner for finance.

His close relationship with the governor and the ‘caliphate advantage’, coupled with the major role he plays in implementing Tambuwal’s reform agenda of the 46-year-old state, confer on him some level of credibility to lead the state.

However, his recent declaration of not having his eye on 2023 governorship and also coming from Tambuwal where the incumbent governor hails from, may have shut him out of the race. Whether he may have a change of mind regarding this is what can’t be said for now.

Mohammad Ali Inname (Sokoto Central)

Inname is trained medical doctor and a serving commissioner in charge of health under the present administration. The state’s health reform under his watch, has, without doubt, seen better days. Though, he may be seen in some quarters as a dark horse, but his contribution to the Tambuwa-led government in the health sector can’t be quantified and this puts him in good stead as a leading contender for Sokoto’s seat of power come 2023. As an upright professional in his own right, the commissioner is believed to be a meticulous planner and non-compromising policy implementer, a quality anyone taking over from Tambuwal must possess.

Coming from Sokoto Central which boasts of very many would-be-contestants, and also from Binji local government area, considered to be one of the smallest in the state, may pose a bit of challenges to Inname’s speculated ambition.

Bello Goronyo(Sokoto East)

Goronyo is the current state PDP chairman in the state. His emergence followed a consensus arrangement during the party’s elective congress in 2020. He was under the present administration the commissioner for solid minerals. But prior to that time, he contested for the House of Representatives seat in 2019 but lost.

Though a strong mobiliser with solid grassroots base, it is however argued that the inability to win election at the level of the Federal Constituency is a major setback. Also, some are of the view that having being commissioner and party chair in quick succession, he should allow others too have the opportunity to serve.

Yusuf Sulaiman(Sokoto East)

Sulaiman is the current Board chairman of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). A strong politician and prince of the Sokoto Caliphate, he was at different times the minister of sports and transport under the Yar’Adua and Jonathan administrations respectively. He resigned his ministerial appointment to contest the PDP governorship primaries with the then incumbent governor, Aliyu MagatakardaWamakko in 2011.

He lost, but having tested the turf and knowing what it entails, it won’t be a bad idea if he takes another shot at the top seat.

To stage a comeback eleven years after may be an arduous task, considering the fact that Wamakko, who is the APC leader in the state, may still have his eyes on another contender as the party’s governorship candidate in 2023.Ho much of the ‘Caliphate advantage’ can Yusuf latch on? Time will surely tell.

Ahmed Aliyu (Sokoto Central)

Aliyu was Tambuwal’s deputy governor and also the APC candidate during the last governorship election in the state. He resigned from office to join the contest. And more than any other, the election attracted national, nay, global attention, over the contentious 342 votes that eventually gave the incumbent victory.

The APC chieftain, who is currently the executive secretary of the Police Trust Fund (PTF), has, as a major backer, former governor Wamakko. With the strong contest he had with the incumbent and eventually losing out, Aliyu, ordinarily should be the man to watch. As things stand today however, a lot of political dynamics are at play.

Also, other forces within the opposition APC in the state, may not be standing at akimbo, to allow the former deputy governor pick the ticket unchallenged. Giving the crisis and the polarisation that is currently a major feature within the party, it is believed that the ticket may be out of his reach.

Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir (Sokoto East)

The 68-year-old senator currently represents Sokoto East Senatorial District in the National Assembly on the APC platform. Gobir was in the Senate 2011, and returned 2019, thus making him a ranking senator. The chartered engineer is a fellow of the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE).

He is a consummate politician who enjoys some level of respect from his constituents. Beyond that however, age doesn’t appear to be on his side. This becomes germane against the backdrop of the consistent call for the youth to take up leadership positions across the country’s political space.

Abdullahi Balarabe Salame (Sokoto East)

Salame is currently a member of the House of Representatives (Gwadabawa/Illela Federal Constituency) on the platform of the APC. The lawmaker, sometime last year, reportedly killed a gunman who allegedly attempted invading his house. His planned 2023 governorship ambition is already on the social media.

He took to his twitter handle, @Salame2023 to announce his ambition. Besides, he is also believed to have some structures in place to actualise his ambition. It’s however gathered that he is at ‘war’ of sort with his party, and this may be a serious hindrance to his ambition.

While the social media presence does not necessarily translate to a plus, Salame’s financial war chest appears not too strong to effectively prosecute the project.

Further queue?

The queue for Tambuwal’ s job could get longer, depending on who signifies interest when and how. However, the race promises to be interesting as it’s going to be a tough battle between the two major political parties that currently have equal seats in the state legislature.