2023: Fayemi disowns presidential campaign posters

Ekiti state governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has disowned campaign posters urging him to contest for the office of the president in 2023.

The posters carrying his photograph and campaigning on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), sponsored by the chairman of Ikere local government area of Ekiti state, Mr. Femi Ayodele, is already circulated on social media.

But when asked about the development, the chief press secretary to Governor Fayemi, Yinka Oyebode, said his principal did not know anything about the posters.

He added that the sponsor was only expressing a mere personal opinion and urged the public to discountenance the campaign posters.

A copy of the posters which was seen by our reporter on social media has become the subject of political debate and innuendos on different platforms.

The posters showed Fayemi in an adorable sky blue Agbada with a blue striped Awolowo cap.

The message on the posters with APC logo read, “Support His Excellency, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi for president 2023.”

Confirming the posters, Mr. Ayodele said he did the posters to show his unalloyed and uncompromising loyalty to Governor Fayemi against insinuation that he was working against him.

He said the governor is fit enough for the exalted office considering his array of outstanding credentials, administrative shrewdness and political acumen.

He added that Fayemi’s commitment, resourcefulness and pedigree puts him in good stead to lead Nigeria in the next political dispensation.