2023: Fayose, Dino ‘at war’ over Atiku, Saraki

The former Governor of Ekiti state, Mr Ayo Fayose, and Senator Dino Melaye are at daggers drawn over alleged disparaging comments against Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Bukola Saraki.

Fayose was alleged to have while indicating his interest to fly the Peoples Democratic Party’s flag for the 2023 general elections made uncomplimentary remarks on Atiku Abubakar and Bukola Saraki.

But Senator Melaye in reaction to Fayose’s aspiration, issued a press statement Friday, saying, “The Presidency is not Ponmo and Amala.”

Dino in the statement berated Fayose for allegedly disparaging Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Senator Bukola Saraki in his recent comment.

He said the duo are far above Fayose’s political level and that Nigeria’s presidency is not for the Calibre of people like Fayose.

He said, “The issue before Nigerians now is not who can eat more, but who can produce food. That is why the attempt to tar the outstanding achievements of Atiku Abubakar as former Vice President and Bukola Saraki as former Senate President by Fayose would be discounted as the belching perfidy of a Presidential gambler.

“It is clear from the verbal missiles deployed by Fayose that he was simply de-marketing frontline aspirants in PDP as a counterintuitive strategy to shore up the chances of his political godfather in APC.

“The contest for the ticket of PDP and the Presidency of Nigeria is a serious engagement. Those who aspire to the position must elevate themselves above pedestrian conduct and address real issues, rather than dwelling on inconsequential inanities”.

In a counter reaction, Fayose described Dino as an #Hushpuppi politician deserving no serious response.

In a statement signed by his media minder, Lere Olayinka, Fayose accused Dino of political harlotry.

He said: “No time to dignify any #Hushpuppi politician who is capable of sleeping on three different political beds in one night.

“If the man he is deceiving with his fake support speaks, we will respond accordingly.

“As for Fayose, Nigeria and her people must be rescued from this APC Calamity that political jester of Kogi teamed up with others to enthrone.

“That is a project to which he (Fayose) is totally committed, not rantings of a jester in the palace of politics.”