2023: FCT stakeholders launch platform for natives, residents’ advancement 

In a bid to change the narrative of the governance of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), natives and residents of the territory have launched a platform tagged ‘Mandate FCT 23’, to advance the course of the people and ensure that people benefit from democratic dividends.

The Convener of the movement, Danjuma Tanko Dara, who made this known at a press conference on the launch of the movement, Wednesday, said the time has come for the FCT natives and residents to take their destinies into their hands and ensure that the prolonged marginalization of the people comes to an end.

He said the reason for the movement which is first in the FCT is to change the narrative of governance in the territory and ensure that the people start benefiting from democratic dividends as the country transits from one democratically elected government to another in 2023.

“We formed this platform for the advancement of residents of FCT Abuja called ‘ MANDATE FCT 23; to unite the residents and indigenous people of Abuja, for all of us to come together and ensure that democratic structures are put in place in Abuja.

“We have observed that lots of damages are worked out against the old residual since the inception of Nigeria’s democracy. To the extent that somebody that does not reside in Abuja or votes in Abuja will be appointed as Minister of the FCT overnight by the president.

“At the end of it, he controls the revenues accruing to the FCT unchecked and unquestioned. The person also claims and controls the management of all our ancestral land, a development result of which he takes advantage to seize and develop community lands in the name of FCT.

“In doing all these injustices, the affected people are not compensated, while the administrations continue to demolish the houses of Nigerians who struggle and worked hard to earn the money to build those houses, and the administration takes over their land and develops it for strangers,” he said.

Dara said such misgovernment of the people must stop, that the indigenous people will prefer a true and transparent structure of democracy in Abuja, and that if for no reason, it is appropriate to have that as a sitting Home of the president.