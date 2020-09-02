2023: For fairness, let South East give it a shot – Mustapha Kano



Alhaji Shuaib Mustapha Kano, is a former political adviser to Malam Ibrahim Shekarau when the latter was governor. Now, he is the national president, Association for Promoting Democracy and Good Governance. In this interview, he told MUHAMMAD TANKO SHITTU why next Nigeria’s President must come from the South-east in 2023.



What are the mandates/aims of your association?

The association has been in existence for not less than 15 to 17 years and has been going round the country trying to see that justice is done everywhere. Justice in the sense that there is equity and fairness in sharing everything that belongs to the country equally be it power and other resources.



At the moment, how do you assess the indices of power that you are trying to promote?

Well, concerning the indices of power, we have been calling on the government, politicians and those in power to be fair to those people outside power especially the people of South-east because they have always been loyal to other parts of the country, but have been denied a shot at the Presidency. They have been marginalised and we have been calling on the APC-led government to look into it by giving them the leadership in 2023.

Democracy is a game of numbers and aspiration. Can you recall any instance where an Igbo candidate was denied right to contest for Presidency in Nigeria?

Yes, there are so many examples. For instance, under this APC government, there is now an agreement that after Buhari, power would move to the South-west which is quite unfair. The initial understanding is that after Buhari, they should please give power to the South-east because they have people who can do it. They have people who are committed, patriotic and completely detrabalised who can manage Nigeria. They can take Nigeria to the promise land.



Already, suggestions have started pouring in regarding zoning the presidency than focusing on competence. How do you see that?

I was interviewed on that issue on radio stations in Kano and I said I am of the opinion that the issue of zoning should completely be abrogated because it promotes corruption and enmity among Nigerians, rather, it should be left open, everybody has the right to come out and contest for whatever position he or she feels he can deliver.

Are you suggesting that the presidency should be left for people of Igbo extraction?

What I am trying to tell Nigerians is that Igbo are industrious people, committed to the cause of this country called Nigeria. So I see no reason why they should be denied the presidency. There is no reason, unless we are trying to make the country a home of only two ethnic groups.



But we have Igbos in the federal executive council, and the National Assembly, yet you are saying that they are being marginalised?

Being a minister does not mean you must be a party to everything in government. You can be a minister and still be sidelined. The central issue is the Presidency. Let us test them, let us see the good and the bad in them; they are part of the country, so should be given the opportunity to try their best in 2023.

By canvassing for Igbo presidency, are you acting someone’s script?

Nobody is sponsoring me; all I want is justice and that is what our association stands for. We want equity, fair- sharing for Nigeria to continue as one indivisible entity. We don’t want division. We want the Igbo to be given what we call a sense of belonging. In fact, they are one of the three legs on which Nigeria stands. You can’t rule out the Igbos, they are very important to Nigeria; therefore, they have to be given that right.



How confident are you that a president of Igbo extraction could bring justice and fairness into our polity?

Of course, we have very good people as I earlier said in Igbo land who can do it. We all know them unless you want to be unjust. There are very good people from Igbo land who can do it if given the chance.



Presently, people like Nnamdi Kanu are agitating for a republic of Biafra. Are you convinced that if an Igbo man becomes president, that agitation would stop?

Of course. It is the issue of this marginalisation that is pushing people like Nnamdi Kanu to be making those agitations, but if they are given the chance, they would all keep quiet and feel at home.

Can you point a name to any Igbo man that can take Nigeria to the promise land?

We have so many of them as I earlier said and my association in particular is working assiduously trying to fish out those people from Igbo land. We would come out with their names shortly.