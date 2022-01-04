2023: Fulani youth, others urge Bwacha to contest Taraba gov’ship

.

Fulani Youth Group in Taraba state, Sunday, urged the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha to contest for the governorship of the state come 2023.

The convener, Bwacha-Tan and leader of the Fulani Youth group, Abdulrazak Mahmud, told journalists during an interaction in Jalingo that they are joining other like minds in the state to call on the Senator to contest for the governorship seat of Taraba state in 2023 because of his outstanding leadership qualities.

He said, “In Bwacha, we see a worthy leader with experience, human kindness and a deep knowledge of power politics.

“Hence our appeal is for him to contest the governorship seat of Taraba state in 2023 because Bwacha is detribalised and has the ability to move Taraba to an enviable status.

