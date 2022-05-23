2023: Fune youths pass vote of confidence on Senator Bomai

The Fune Youth Bomai Support group in Fune local government area of yobe state , has pass a vote of confidence on Senator Mohammed Ibrahim Bomai, a serving senator representing Yobe South senatorial district.

The convener of the movement, Abba Umar Damagum, said the senator has delivered dividends democracy to the electorates of fune local government area and want him to continue.

Umar stated that the group who are mostly APC representatives from wards in fune local government area, are satisfied with the achievements recorded by the senator.

“The Senator has drilled boreholes in several communities, provided ICT centres in secondary and tertiary schools, supplied and installed electric transformers, trained youths on ICT and other skills.

“Senator Bomai is vigorously pursuing series of people-oriented projects, which will benefit our people, therefore we pass our votes of confidence on his re-election bid in 2023″,Umar said.

He further revealed that, even though there are some challenges affecting the local government such as erosion, if Senator Bomai is re-eected in 2023, erosion will be history in the affected council.

The group called on the people of yobe South to pray for the success of Bomai’s aspiration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

