2023: Galore of endorsement for Mr LA

There were galore of endorsements and well wishes as Lawal Adamu Usman, fondly called Mr LA picked up the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) interest and nomination forms last week, Friday. Lawal Adamu Usman visited his political mentor, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the leading presidential candidate of people Democratic party, PDP, to solicit his support and prayers. Interestingly, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was elated and could not hide his joy.

In his unanimous support, Wazirin Adamawa commended Lawal Adamu Usman’s courage to contest for the second time.

Atiku said, “I will like to advise the good people of Kaduna central to rally their support to candidate who is fully prepared for a legislative business. In Mr LA is a leader with exceptional qualities. He has a fantastic educational background and an entrepreneurial acumen.” There is no gainsaying that Atiku Abubakar has stated the obvious. Lawal Adamu Usman is an educated politician. He holds a first degree in public administration from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. His passion for more education led him to obtain master’s degree in international relations and diplomacy from the same institutions.

As an entrepreneur, Lawal Adamu Usman is a chairman of Sherpa Caspian energy. He is an oil magnet with deep experiences in oil and gas industry. If he gets the party ticket and subsequently elected as senator to represent Kaduna central in 2023, Nigerian government will tap and benefit a lot from his experience in oil industry.

With the oil accounting for 99% of the country’s economy and the inability of the country to get the best from it, the likes of Mr LA will be of immense benefit to the country. After Atiku prayed for his success and promised to support his candidature, Lawal Adamu met the spy master and former minister of defence, General Aliyu Gusau who also prayed for his success both at the primary and secondary elections. Mr LA was also in the residence of former Vice President Namadi Sambo, who expressed his happiness and gave his nod. Beyond the elite endorsement, Mr LA is loved by the downtrodden.

The reason for his acceptability even among the poor is not far-fetched. Since his foray into politics, Lawal Adamu Usman has become synonymous to service to humanity. His house is a Mecca of sorts with people trooping in their hundreds for one assistance or the other. In fact, when the opposition PDP was gasping for breath in 2019, it was the likes of Mr LA who brought oxygen that sustained it. He used his financial muscle to assist the party.

Although, he contested and was rigged out by the APC in 2019, Lawal Adamu Usman continued to support PDP and his constituency. He sponsored the training and empowerment of over 42,000 youths and vulnerable women in seven local government areas of Kaduna central. He awarded scholarship to hundreds students affected by tuition hike in Kaduna state, to mention but few.

The endorsement of Lawal Adamu Usman by Atiku Abubakar, Aliyu Gusau and Namadi Sambo did not come to many of as a surprise. These people served in government and have known Mr LA has exceptional qualities and will bring his wealth of experience spanning over a decade to bear on the Senate. The deluge of encomiums received by Mr LA is a living testimony that he remains the best candidate to win in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Ibrahim Mustapha,

Pambegua, Kaduna state

08169056963.