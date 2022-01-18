2023: Gamji counsels elites, youth against separist agitators

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Gamji Association of Nigeria, GAMA, Kwara state chapter has admonished the elites and Nigerian youth to be weary of separist agitators in their choice of leaders.

The association stressed that a united and peaceful Nigeria before, during and after the election is non negotiable for development to thrive.

These were contianed in a statement issued in Ilorin Tuesday by the President General of the Association, Professor Abubakar Laaro.

The association also appealed to Nigerian politicians to consolidate on the “proud footprints of the founding fathers of the country at ensuring a united and indivisible country” .

Gamji lamented the lingering insecurity in the north and urged Nigerians to support government’s efforts at restoring security ,peaceful coexistence and stability in all parts of the country .

It praised the effort of the nation’s armed forces and other security agencies in dealing with banditary and other security challenges even as he urged them to change their strategy.

The association enjoined the nation’ s electoral umpire, Idependent National Electoral Commission (INEC,) security agencies and other organizations responsible for the conduct of elections to create a level playing ground for all political parties and ensure a hitch free, credible and acceptable exercise.