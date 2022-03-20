2023: Gana, Obi, others decry leadership failure, bad economy, profer solutions 





Some eminent Nigerians, weekend, decried the country’s dwindling economy which according to them were occasioned by leadership failure and high cost of governance, and preferred strategies to recover from the various challenges.

The stakeholders who spoke at the maiden edition of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Alumni (Unizik) Alumni reunion and award night held at Awka, the Anambra State capital, also enjoined eligible voters to obtain their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC), and get ready to entrench capable leaders to address them during the 2023 general elections.

The Chairman of the occasion and former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Prof. Jerry Gana, while speaking on the theme of the event “Survival strategy in a devastated economy”, acknowledged that Nigeria’s economy was indeed devastated and must be rescued.

“Nigeria economy is indeed devastated. The economy has to be rescued. Things are too bad. Election is coming by. Everyone who is of voting age must endeavour to obtain their permanent voters cards (PVC) to be qualified to elect good leaders. Good leaders will change and rescue our economy. Nigeria needs to be rescued and restructured. We have all the human and material resources to change the country if we have good leaders. We must join hands in doing this by choosing our leaders accordingly,” he noted.

Also speaking, the 2019 Vice Presidential candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi, identified high cost of governance and borrowing for consumption as the main reason Nigeria’s economy had dwindled.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state and Keynote speaker at the occasion, who argued that the country’s economy would thrive when the leaders began to borrow to invest, added that part of survival strategies to the challenges befalling Nigeria was to cut down the cost of running governance from ward and local government levels up to the state, Presidency and National Assembly levels.

In a lecture, the Guest Lecturer and former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Mali, Kenneth Nwachukwu, observed that the country would be greater if the government began to endow research funds as well as provide other resources to enable universities discover and provide lasting solutions to her myriads of challenges.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Prof. Charles Okechukwu Esimone, charged the university alumnus to remain steadfast, be of good character and courageous as they were the brands expected to build and boost the institution’s image through their output and performances.

Earlier, the National President of the Association, Engr. Kingsley Emeka Nwafor, explained that the event was aimed at honouring some deserving citizens, bring together all the alumnus, and unveil their plans to build a 400 million multipurpose Alumni Centre which would have 1000 seater auditorium, banquet hall, 20 room accommodation, seminar rooms, shops, Internet Arcade, among other facilities.