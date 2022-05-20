2023: Ganduje, Kano delegates endorse Tinubu ahead APC primary

Ahead of presidential primary election of the All Progressive Congress (APC), presidential aspirant, Ahmed Bola Tinubu received a massive boost in Kano state as the entire delegates and the critical stakeholders unanimously endorsed his candidature.



Tinubu who was in the state as part of his nationwide tour to woo the party delegates received a rousing welcome in the ancient city.



The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa who raise the motion for Tinubu’s endorsement, extolled the achievements of the former Lagos state governor before the delegates.

during the voice votes, all the five hundred delegates unanimously endorse Tinubu to fly the party’s presidential flag in 2023.



The event that took place at the Coronation Hall, Government House was graced by the Executive Governor of the state Abdullahi Ganduje, Deputy Governor of the State, Nasiru Gawuna, Senator Jibrin Barau, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, APC state Chairman, several House of Representatives member among others.



While canvassing for votes of the delegates, the former Lagos State governor urged them not to make the mistake of voting for anybody other than him.



“I hereby appeal to you to support my presidential ambition by voting for me to clinch the party’s ticket at the forthcoming primary election.



“Today is the day I have come to ask for your support to be president of Nigeria. You can put me there with your votes.

“I believe in myself, I’m smart, intelligent and courageous, don’t make mistakes, choose wisely, choose me, I beg you and you will never regret supporting me,” he said.



The APC chieftain said he would tackle insecurity, revamp the economy, and provide good roads to enable farmers to bring their produce to market.



Tinubu further said that he would develop and make the agricultural sector more lucrative, the country needs the formation of a commodity exchange mechanism.



“Commodity exchange is to guarantee to the farmers that there is a market for all the produce that is coming,” he said.



The National leader of APC also commended Ganduje for his strides in developing the state.



On his part, Governor Ganduje said it was pay-back time, revealing that Tinubu worked assiduously for the growth of the APC.”We are supporting you because you’re the first to support us. You supported us when we were not in any position to pay you back. You gave us your word once and you’ve never backslid. In you, we see Character, we see trust, we see integrity, we see friendship and we see brotherhood.”



Ganduje said that Nigerians were yearning for a candidate who really understands the challenges of the nation and who is experienced enough to reposition the country.



Earlier, the party chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, commended Tinubu for the role he played in developing Lagos and urged him to replicate the same in the country.



Tinubu, who inspected and inaugurated some projects, had earlier visited elder state man, Alhaji Aminu Dantata and Alhaji Yusuf Ali.

