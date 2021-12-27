2023: Gang up against Tinubu exercise in futility — Popoola

One of the chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state, Prince Saheed Popoola has described as an exercise in futility, the seeming gang-up against the presidential ambition of the National Leader of the party Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2023 general election.

Hon Popoola, a member of Kwara State House of Assembly who also vied for the Speakership position at the commencement of the present administration also expressed his intention to contest for Kwara South senatorial seat being currently occupied by Senator Lola Ashiru, saying that he could perform better than him.

The former Offa local government chairman spoke with journalists in Ilorin, the state capital at a programme organised by the state chapter of the Correspondents’ chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists.

Prince Popoola also said that irrespective of anyone’s reason for antagonising the presidential ambition of the former governor of Lagos state, he remained the unifying factor in APC.

He added that the recent visit by Hon Bashir Bolarinwa’s faction of the party to Tinubu was fruitful and purposeful.

Said he: “Yes, we visited Tinubu our leader, after he returned, from medical treatment abroad. Almost every APC member in Nigeria wanted to see him, and we sought his attention through, Prof Shuaib AbdulRaheem that, we the ‘APC Loyal’ in Kwara wanted to come and greet you and he granted our request, he received us well and chatted with us for over five hours.

“Let me say this, the only person that is bringing unity to APC today in Nigeria is Tinubu, and we are telling all those that are ganging-up against him that they will surely meet a brick wall, all of them, including those that he mentored and they, are now doing some unimaginable things behind him, their permutation is a disaster in-waiting, it is a time bomb in APC.”