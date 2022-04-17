2023: Garo, Kwankwaso, others resign from Ganduje’s cabinet

Hours after Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state directed all his political appointees seeking elective positions to resign, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Murtala Sule Garo, has resigned.

In a resignation letter issued Sunday, Garo stated that it had been a rewarding experience working under the guidance and supervision of Governor Ganduje since 2014.

“I write with a deep sense of humility and gratitude to tender my resignation as Honourable Commissioner in charge of Kano State Ministry Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs,” he said.

Indications have emerged that Garo would contest for governorship election in 2023, a speculation that gained appreciable credence in political circles at an event last year.

Similarly, the state Commissioner for Rural Development, Musa Kwankwaso, also resigned his appointment.

Speaking to newsmen Sunday, Kwankwaso thanked Governor Ganduje for the opportunity given him to serve in his administration.

According to highly dependable source, Musa Ilyasu plans to contest the House of Representatives under the Kura/Madobi/Garun-Malam Federal Constituency.

Also, the state Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Nura Muhammad Dankadai has resigned from his position.

It was gathered that Dankadai resigned to contest for House of Representatives under Doguwa/Tudunwada federal constituency.

It was gathered as at the time of filing in this report that more of Ganduje’s appointees would resign before Monday, which is the deadline.