2023: Gawuna urges contestants to put Kano first

Kano state deputy governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has urged other contestants to put Kano first above other interests.

“The interest of the state should supersede any individual’s ambition,” he said.

Gawuna made the charge, Sunday, during a one day colloquium for Kano and Jigawa states candidates across political parties, contesting for various elective offices in the 2023 general elections.

The event was organised by the Kano-Jigawa Professionals Forum (KJPF) held at the Aminu Kano Center for Democratic Research, Mambayya House.

He said, “As stakeholders, it is our duty to enhance peace, unity, cohesion and progress among our people. We should cooperate with one another and advice should be given to those in government even if you are in the opposition.”

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary Hassan Musa Fagge, the deputy governor commended KJPF for organising the event, saying the presentations made were educative and visionary.

“I am delighted you organised this event to give your contribution towards promoting the development of Kano State.

“Even though every one of us has his own programmes but this 10 years strategic plan report was made by professionals of diverse backgrounds. Therefore, I wish to call on all contestants to use it as a platform for guide when elected during governance,” he said.

In attendance at the event was the APC deputy gubernatorial candidate Alh. Murtala Sule Garo, and candidates from the various political parties in the state.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

