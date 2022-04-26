2023: GEJ best presidential material for APC – Southern Frontiers

A political pressure group, the Southern Frontiers, (SF) on Tuesday declared that former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, stood as the best Presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 polls.

Southern Frontiers in a communique issued at the end of it’s emergency meeting in Ibadan, signed by its General Secretary, Mr Kolawole Bamitale stated that for APC to be on a deserving pedestal in the coming poll, no other aspirant stands next to GEJ.

According to the political pressure group, Dr Goodluck Jonathan “is the only person amongst the aspirants so far, who has the wherewithal, to rescue the country from the mess it’s currently enmeshed”.

Specifically, the group called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to be carried away by political sentiments but put the right peg in a right hole.

“We have holistically placed the aspirants side by side with the former president and we have tried to separate the wheat from the chaff like a proverbial winnowing grain farmer and we have come out with a stark fact that in order to put APC on a deserving pedestal in the coming poll, no other aspirant stands next to GEJ in terms of what we call “CEC”- Character, Experience and Competence”, it said.

The political pressure group added, “at this defining moment, we don’t want a fresher who will start to experiment with Nigeria like a guinea-pig, we want someone with cognate experience to hit the ground running and put Nigeria back in its rightful position as a true giant of Africa”.

“The group are earnestly calling on the former president not to ignore the calls coming from different quarters that he should come back to take the front seat and liberate Nigeria saying “great men emerge when their need is great”. He should rather see the calls as a “sacrifice to make for Nigeria.”

It listed the seven points agenda that threw up GEJ above others summarily to include “Jonathan is a unifier and will build the bridge between various tribes and parties.

According to the group, t ex president organised a peaceful transition that has placed Nigeria on a global attention.

He recalled various reforms under GEJ administration like port reforms and Airports standardisation etc.

The group also recalled his fond love for home made goods which made Nigeria import bills to reduce in 2014.

They said Jonathan is the only aspirant who can faithfully implement the Idris kutigi led recommendations in the national conference because he started it.

