2023 general elections: INEC releases guidelines

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced final guidelines for the conduct of general elections in the country.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, revealed this on Friday during a meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

According to the INEC chief, the electoral umpire has virtually concluded the planning processes for the 2023 polls nine months ahead of the elections, with the release of the regulations and guidelines and earlier publication of the Strategic Plan (SP) 2022-2026 and Election Project Plan 2023.

He revealed that the training manual would also be presented to Nigerians in the next couple of weeks while INEC would focus on election administration going forward.

Yakubu listed such areas to include logistics, training, voter education, technology, sensitisation against vote-buying, inclusivity measures and security, among others.

He stressed that the ICCES would continue to play a critical role and extended the appreciation of the electoral umpire to all security agencies for their support.

