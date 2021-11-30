2023 general elections may determine future of Nigeria – Amosun

Former governor of Ogun state and Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Tuesday said the 2023 general elections may play a determinant factor in the future of Nigeria.

Senator Amosun stated this in Ibadan while delivering a lecturer titled : “APC and the post President Muhammadu Buhari era: The task ahead of us” as part of the activities marking the 2021 Oyo NUJ Press week.

The former governor of Ogun state, said there is the need for proper planning for the 2023 general elections for a better Nigeria.

“The 2023 Nigeria Elections is in need of proper planning as it will likely play a determinant factor in the future of our nation, Nigeria. Nigeria owe President Buhari for the very courageous and consistent electoral experience improvement as we saw recently in Anambra governorship elections. INEC was allowed to do its job without interference,” he said.

Senator Amosun added: ” Our dear country, is a work in progress. The task now is for those coming to take over the mantle of governance in 2023 to build on these significant PMB administration successes just as efforts must be made to confront the challenges we currently face.

” Beyond doubt, our party APC and our dear leader, President Buhari, have met majority of the yearnings of the good people of Nigeria that the Almighty God used to give us this cherished opportunity in 2015. We will not take our countrymen and women for granted, even beyond 2023. With the help of God andstated

that the ” APC and Mr President will always put Nigeria ahead of narrow party interests and immediate gain. We will continue to deepen democracy.”