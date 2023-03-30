The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 elections, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has berated President Muhammadu Buhari over alleged irregularities surrounding the 2023 elections.

He said that the President didn’t do enough to ensure a free and fair election.

He also accused the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) of manipulating the outcome of the general elections in some states, especially the presidential election.

Senator Kwankwaso who doubles as the national leader of the party alleged that the outcome of the just concluded poll “is not a reflection of the minds of Nigerians”.

Speaking at the first post 2023 election meeting of the party’s National Executive Council (NEC), the former Minister of Defence and two-time governor of Kano State lamented that Nigerians were not allowed to enjoy the “positive change” they were looking for.

He also explained that Nigerians “don’t like the ruling party,” as he maintained that the APC resorted to “vote buying with local and foreign currency, and use of thugs to violently” clinch electoral mandates.

Senator Kwankwaso specifically called out the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, who he accused of importing thugs from neighbouring states and countries; pointed accusing fingers at some security agents for complicity in election related violence.

While accusing politicians of deliberately impoverishing Nigerians to buy them over during elections, he warned against the win at all cost syndrome

He also bemoaned that unfair treatment and injustice created banditry, Boko Haram, and other crises bedeviling the country.

The NNPP national leader regretted that “there are so many things wrong with Nigeria’s democracy. Those hitting hard on democracy are beneficiaries of the process”.

While warning that “Nigeria belongs to all of us and nobody should think they’ve more sticks to fight”, the opposition leader expressed hope that the judiciary would “be the better place for us all”

He called on the leadership of the NNPP to use the opportunity provided before the next round of election in 2027 in “to tighten their belts, go back to constituency and work more better.

We have four years to reposition the party to deliver positive change to Nigerians”.

This is as he called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to improve its processes in the conduct of future elections, lamenting that the party’s logo was poorly printed on ballot papers hence disenfranchising its supporters in some areas.

He disclosed that even some international observers who were in the country to monitor the exercise could not decipher the party’s logo on the papers.

Accordingly, he commended the party for their achievements, revealing that more people are pushing to join it before the 2027 poll.

Earlier, NNPP’s national chairman, Rufai Alkali, revealed that besides producing a governor-elect, the party won two Senatorial seats and other positions at the House of Representatives.

He reiterated that while “the 2023 presidential election has come and gone but it has left behind a trail of anger, bitterness and uncertainty with many unanswered questions agitating for answers.

In my view, for anybody to have legitimate authority in this country, he must have political victory, legal victory, and moral victory”.

He called on INEC to change gear and redouble its efforts to reestablish confidence in the electoral process during the upcoming governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo states, respectively.

