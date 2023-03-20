2023 general elections: Vote-buying has graduated to new level – CTA 

The Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), a non- governmental organisation Saturday said reports from across the country showed that vote buying has graduated to a new level at the governorship and Houses of Assembly elections.

CTA, also a non religious organisation noted there were so many ways to purchase votes adding that voters were willing to sell and politicians were ready to buy.

Briefing journalists at its situation room in Asaba, Delta state, the executive director, Faith Nwadishi, said there were reported cases of ad hoc staff of INEC not uploading result at the end of polls as against INEC guidelines.

She said, “Despite assurances from the security agencies, there are reports of violence, voters oppression and thugs attacking INEC officials across the country in states like Lagos, Kaduna, Delta, Ogun, Ebonyi, Edo and Imo”.

She said: “There remarkable improvement of time of arrival of INEC officials and materials, some polling units opened around 8:30am. Some units, INEC officials were waiting for people to come for them to commence voting activities.

“We noticed a polling unit in Mariam Babangida Way, Asaba, where polling unit officials deliberately refused to accredit voters early, despite setting up in good time. But after intervention of INEC supervisor, they were allowed to be accredited and they voted.

“Security personnel conducted themselves professionally. It was also observed across the nation that there was low turnout of voters. They have lost confidence due to what transpired in the last presidential election. Electorates said their votes did not count.

On the performance of BVAS and INEC officers, she said in line with the guidelines, they gave preference to the pregnant women, nursing mothers, elderly and physically challenged to vote.

“We equally observed that some INEC officers closed polls as early as 1:pm and sorted ballot papers and announced results before 6:30pm.

