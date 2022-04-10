2023: Give APC another chance, Senate president begs Nigerians



The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, weekend in Ilorin, Kwara state capital pleaded with the Nigerians to give the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) another opportunity to rule the country beyond 2023.

He made the appeal at a town hall meeting convened by the Senator representing Kwara central senatorial district in the national assembly, Dr Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, held at the Banquet Hall, opposite Government House, Ilorin.

Oloriegbe also used the occasion to formally declare his intention to run for another term in office.

The senate president had earlier performed the ground breaking of a rehabilitation centre at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Budo-Egba, Asa local government area and commissioned Idi-Isin Community Heatlh Centre, Okolowo Area of Ilorin, both of which Oloriegbe facilitated.

Lawan, said the governing APC had kept it promises to Nigerians, a reason he said the party should be given another chance to remain in power at all levels of governance beyond 2023.

He however, cautioned Kwarans not to be swayed with the antics of the past political leadership in the state, who are currently longing to come back, saying that the people must reject them.

He told the town hall meeting that the performance of Oloriegbe in the National Assembly has dwarfed all those who occupied the senatorial seat before him.

“In less than three years, Oloriegbe’s performance beats my imagination. He has paid his dues even before the end of his first tenure. Imagine you have him in the eight Senate, he would have done far better than those who preceded him.

“Those people you chased out, take them faraway from Kwara and return Oloriegbe so that you can continue to have the trajectory of what we have seen today.

“I also want to call on all Nigerians to give APC another chance at all levels beyond 2023. We have promised Nigerians to continue to do our best and we would not renege on our promises,” Lawan said.

Also speaking, Oloriegbe reminded the people of Kwara that the ‘O to ge’ struggle that ousted the then political dynasty was targeted at poor governance and pauperisation of the masses that were the hallmarks of the last administration.

He said his representation at the National Assembly has set a template for the people of Kwara Central since 2019.

Oloriegbe urged the people of Kwara Central to rally round him in his quest for re-election in 2023.

He said, “I thank the people of Kwara Central for finding me worthy to be elected to contribute to the development of Kwara State. Our ‘O to ge’ struggle known as enough is enough was against poor governance and pauperization of our people.

“O to ge is about encouraging good governance and not about sharing money. And that is what the Governor is exemplifying. The elite should know that we should not go back to dark era.

“Governance is about education, health, road and economy. We have set template about what Ilorin represents in 2019, it is about value.”

The state APC Chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, warned that any attempt to return an opposition party in the state was for the people to witness sorrow of that past that its leadership symbolised.

“Today, APC stands tall when compared to the representation we have been having in Kwara. Going back to Egypt and allowing the previous occupants to come back is to go back to sorrow,” he said.