2023: Give me APC ticket to end Nigeria’s state of war – Fayemi

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state and APC presidential aspirant has called on the delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa state to give him the party ticket to end insecurity in the country.

He said Nigeria is in a state of war and it requires a courageous leader like him that is versed and knowledgeable in war issues to handle the situation.

Fayemi stated this Wednesday in Yola while addressing Adamawa APC delegates at Green City Hotel in continuation with his nationwide consultation tour and interface with delegates ahead of the forth coming APC presidential primaries.

He expressed concern over the country’s deteriorating security challenges in which insurgents, bandits, ISWAP, IPOP and other criminal groups continue to unleash mayhem on innocent Nigerians and in some instances even run their own government and support some people to get legitimacy.

He stated further that military power alone cannot tackle the country’s security challenges because it is not a conventional war. He said intelligence, technology and other new strategies must be brought to bear in the ongoing efforts to tackle the country’s security challenges.

