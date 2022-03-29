2023: Give your party ticket to Jack-Rich, wrestling champion urges APC 





A wrestling champion, Dr Osita Offor, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) can only win back the confidence of Nigerians if it presents a trusted and capable young person as presidential candidate come 2023.

Osita, also known as Ultimate Commander, said in Abuja on Tuesday that an established and impeccable candidate such as Tein Jack-Rich would be ruling APC’s chance at clinching the presidential ticket again in 2023.

According to him, Jack-Rich, who the potential to take Nigeria to the promised land, will not bulldoze his way into taking the APC ticket, but that it will be a divine intervention.

”Well, the only thing I know for sure is that Jack-Rich is not just any youth, but a youth that has the capacity and the technical know-how to deliver the promises Nigerians are expectingl APC to deliver..

”So, Jack becoming part of the political struggle is purely a divine intervention.

”He does not need to struggle for the ticket, he is comfortable, he has whatever he wants for himself, but because he is on a mission, and that is to bring out the children of God and people of God out of unnecessary poverty.

”So the ruling party I believe wants to win the 2023 elections, and for it to win the 2023 presidential elections, it needs someone like Jack-Rich.

”I think in my opinion, the APC should give concession to Jack rich so that it will be sure of winning the 2023 elections.

Osita said by so doing, the party would also be assuring Nigerians that they had a country where everyone would become one and the dignity and respect of the nation would be restored globally.

According to him, Nigeria will have a chance of being a voice to be reckoned with in the international circles because of Jack-Rich’s connections and influence within the global economic and political circles.

”If you want everyone to be part of a United Nigeria, you must have it at the back of your mind that Nigeria’s population grows on a daily basis, and if you do not have a president that has the capacity to interact with other world leaders, talking of businessmen, political leaders and all of that, it becomes difficult.

”So if a man like Jack-Rich, who has contact with the G12 nations and with various industries becomes the president of Nigeria, Nigeria will surely be one of the policy making countries of the world.

”In my opinion, Nigeria is the strongest economic country in Africa, South Africa is the third, but you can see that South Africa is a member of G12 while Nigeria is not.

”So we need someone to play the politics that will place Nigeria in its right position so that Africa, and indeed the black race, can smile again and Nigeria will take its position as the true giant of Africa.

Osita said Jack-Rich was not just a businessman who was pursuing wealth without using it to touch the lives of many Nigerians across all regions.

He said: ”Jack-Rich has touched so many people to the point that our northern brothers and sisters now see him as part of them, as their own son.

”For example, some towns like Katsina call him ‘:Sarkin Ruwa’:, meaning King of water, because he provided water and basic amenities for the people.

”A few weeks ago he just commissioned multi-billion naira projects in Kano, Jigawa, Katsina and Kaduna states. It is hard to name a state that does not have evidence of jack Rich’s philanthropic gesture.

”’Moving to the South East, he commissioned a water treatment plant in Enugu State. There is a programme he designed in the South East where the garri (cassava flakes), and tomato sellers benefitted immensely, getting good returns for their money in thousands.

”People Living With Disabilities are not left behind. In short, nobody can list for sure the number of projects and interventions Jack-Rich has put in place to help people.”

According to the one time World Wrestling Champion, even the rich have benefited from the oil mogul.

”May be as billionaires, they have financial challenges so when they are about to go down he swoops in and saves them. He is like a pillar to so many of them.

”He has supported Churches Mosques, and even political parties, he is the bridge builder, the messiah we have been waiting for, it is left for people to extend their hands and receive him.

‘:Nothing good comes so easy. No matter who you are, consider Jack-Rich a movement, a project to deliver Nigeria,” the heavy weight wrestling champion said.,

”We call on all Nigerians to pray to God irrespective of their religious beliefs. Those who are in authority also, should try to feed Mr President with the right information about the wishes of the people,” Osita stated.

Aluta News reports that Jack-Rich is the President/Founder of Belemaoil Producing Limited, the first indigenous oil Exploration and Production Company in Nigeria to emerge from an oil Producing Community in the heart of Niger Delta.

Aluta News also reports that the philanthropist is driven by his values to give back to the society, as through the Jack-Rich Foundation, he has awarded scholarships to hundreds of students, some of whom have graduated from schools in Canada, Ghana, Ukraine, UK, USA, Malaysia, Nigeria, North Cyprus, and the Philippines.

Today Jack-Rich and his Foundation have provided for his Community and other communities the best portable drinking water, employing over 3,000 Nigerian youths with plans for 12,000 as ambassadors of wealth creation throughout Nigeria.

Jack-Rich studied Petroleum Production Technology at Panola College Cartage, (Texas) USA, Business Administration at the University of Wales, and Business Management at Usam University, with several Fellowship and Doctorate awards within and outside Nigeria.

He is a multidimensional strategic thinker, a motivator, a strong believer in the Greater Nigeria; a role model to Nigerian Youths.

