2023: Gov. Bello’s rumoured VP slot diversionary, GAPP reacts.

The Global Alliance Of Progressive Professionals GAP3 has reacted to the rumour making the rounds that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has jettisoned his presidential ambition for Vice President, saying that it is not only diversionary but unfounded, fake and baseless.

The group in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Hon Ahmed Chikaji and National Publicity Secretary, Hon Suleiman Siraj and made available to newsmen in Lokoja, Tuesday, said the publication by one of the national dailies (not Blueprint) that Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello has stepped down his presidential ambition is unwarranted and malicious, capable of undermining the personality and integrity of the presidential hopeful.

According to the statement, the group is not unmindful of the activities of some political detractors with the motive of derailing the fascinating political moves of the governor using all possible means and the media is not an exception.

‘We are aware of various moves by some political detractors using fake news and other means to set back our collective agitation for the North Central geo-political zone to pick the presidential slot of the APC and the personality of Governor Yahaya Bello for the job”.

“The agitation and the ambition is indeed on the fast lane and for sure it is going to be mission accomplished. Certainly, we expect people to grumble” the statement said.

The group in their statement reiterated its earlier stance on adherence to rotational presidency and urged APC nationwide, support groups, youth and women in the vanguard for the North Central and Governor Yahaya Bello’s presidency to discountenance the fake news and remain focused in their agitation.