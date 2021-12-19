2023: Gov Inuwa sounding APC’s death knell In Gombe



In Gombe state, down history lane, when Govenor Inuwa Yahaya was elected at the 2019 polls, plaudits were piled on a former governor, now serving senator, Danjuma Goje. This was because, as the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state then, he was able to galvanise the support base of the party at every level and this enabled him to pull off a very interesting victory against the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the leadership of erstwhile Governor Hassan Dankwambo. This was no mean feat, considering that Dankwambo and his chosen gubernatorial candidate Senator Bayero Nafada were quite formidable.

In truth, APC won the election long before the kick-off whistle for the 2019 election was blown. This, it achieved by penetrating the high ranks of the PDP to poach some of its stalwarts who combined to race APC to victory. Those familiar with the politics of Gombe knew that PDP will lose the election long before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the results. In the end, victory went to APC but the unsung hero was someone every political juggernaut in Gombe knew!

Fast forward two years or so since party leadership changed hands and marvel at just how shoddily APC has been run under Govenor Yahaya. All the progress in terms of gaining some of the heavy hitters from PDP which was painfully achieved has been reversed, to the chagrin of party faithful.

Whereas openness, strong leadership and experience were responsible for the rise of APC in Gombe state in the days leading to the 2019 election, it will appear secrecy, dearth of purposely leadership, crass inexperience and the temptation to play god are ruining and laying the party to waste under the leadership or, more correctly, lack of leadership by Governor Yahaya.

Add that to the widespread rumours in Gombe state of how Governor Yahaya has practically sidelined everyone to turn the state and the party into a family affair and you will get the true picture of how badly things have degenerated in the state. If you had told anyone that Yahaya, who benefited so much from the benevolence of the APC, will turn his back on the establishment that made him, they definitely would have forbidden you from even thinking it. But as the saying goes, facts are very stubborn and don’t pander to emotions.

Without mincing words, the situation and position of the APC has floundered from ruling party to that of a party in name only. All the movers and shakers of Gombe politics who were brought together by the brilliance of one who is the undisputed custodian of Gombe politics to make APC tick have simply retraced their footsteps, dumping the party in drops like a bad habit.

To fully appreciate the extent of the hemorrhage from the APC in recent months, it is pertinent to present of some of the bigwigs who have called it quit on their membership of the APC. They include Abdulkadir Hammasaleh, a two-time guber aspirant in 2011 and 2019 as well as Gombe North senatorial candidate of the PDP in 2015; Mr. Hammasaleh has since returned to the PDP with thousands of his supporters. Another bulwark of the APC who has left the party is Muhammad Jibrin Barde, former Managing Director of SunTrust Bank, who was interestingly, also the runner up to Governir Yahaya at the 2019 APC primaries. Isn’t that perilous?

It’s not over until it’s over. The decamping continuous like a sinking ship nose-diving into a big ocean with the sailor bereft of any rescue idea. Hon. Abubakar Abubakar BD, former member of the House of Representatives, who represented the good people of Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye federal constituency; former Deputy Governor in the Goje administration, John Lazarus Yoriyo; Solomon Seyako as well as several other party stalwarts have moved to the PDP.

The APC in Gombe state has bled and is still bleeding more star members in the wake of the shameful attack on the convoy of Senator Danjuma Goje than at any time in the last two years. Besides the resignation of Goje’s daughter from Yahaya”s cabinet in an obvious protest against the crude treatment that her father was subjected to, over 80% of the APC party executives from Yamaltu Deba LGA did not only resign their party positions but also pledged their loyalty to the former governor, Senator Danjuma Goje.

Perhaps, the Governor Yahaya led APC are yet to appreciate the implications of this mass exodus from the party. So, let me spell it out for them. There’s no deception from the details of this exodus and the fact that every top ranking member who has left the APC will be taking with them thousands of their supporters, many of whom are party executives at various levels.

The insinuation that present member representing Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye at the National Assembly, Hon. Yaya Bauchi, and Dr. Jamil Isiyaku Gwamna, among many others, are also planning to join the PDP is a clear sign that before 2023 general elections, Governor Yahaya will be left in the APC with only few who decide not to tell him the true situation but massage his ego for their selfish gains at the detriment of the party and the governor himself.

In a nutshell, the APC as we know it before the 2019 elections is dead in Gombe state and the national Headquarters has Governor Inuwa Yahaya and his stranglehold on the party to thank for this unfortunate reality. Therefore, anyone under the illusion that APC is still the party to beat in Gombe state is in for an unpleasant surprise come 2023. I so submit.

Bala writes from Abuja.

Related

No tags for this post.