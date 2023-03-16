2023 governorship/assembly elections: 17 political parties team up for peaceful exercise in Sokoto

Two major political parties in Sokoto state – All Progressives Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have agreed to work together for peaceful conduct of Saturday March 18 governorship/state assembly elections.

Addressing a joint press conference at the press centre in Sokoto, the state chairman Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), Alhaji Abba Sidi, said the agreement was reached last week during their meeting with His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar lll

He said all the candidates contesting for the governorship position and their parties have shown commitment to peaceful election.

He said they assured that they will prevail on their supporters to conduct themselves in an orderly atmosphere

He said anybody who attempted to derail electoral process or cause problem on election day would be dealt with no matter which political party he belongs.

He said Sokoto was known to be the most peaceful state in Nigeria over the years and they will not allow personal interest to rob the state off it’s enviable disposition

Also speaking, the state chairman of PDP) Alhaji Bello Aliyu Goronyo, assured that his party was committed to peaceful election and called on the PDP supporters to conduct themselves in peaceful atmosphere

He said that they have assured the Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar and people of Sokoto state their total commitment on peaceful election and abide by INEC rules.

On his part, the chairman of the PDP Alhaji Sadiq Acida said his party has aligned itself with what IPAC chairman has said and assured that the APC supporters in Sokoto state were peace loving and will abide by INEC rules to ensure free rancour atmosphere before during and after the election.

