2023 governorship, assembly elections: Taraba PDP denies APC’s allegation on rigging 

The Taraba state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Tuesday, denied allegation leveled against the party by the All Progressive Congress (APC) claiming that it has perfected plans to rig the coming governorship and state Houses of assembly elections.

The publicity secretary of the party, Mr. Andeta’rang Irammae, reacting to the allegation by the former ambassador to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Alhaji Hassan Ardo Jika, said the allegation was falsehood targeted at blackmailing the PDP.

He stated that the PDP was well rooted since 1999 to date, adding that the party has delivered the desired dividend of democracy to the people and it has no reason or plans to rig elections.

He noted that the APC in Taraba state after seeing the PDP’s bright chances of winning in the coming polls has resorted to cheap blackmail against the party to create tension.

“We have no plans to rig any election, the APC is just desperate after knowing that PDP is rooted and has delivered dividends of democracy to the people, they have resorted to cheap blackmail against us to win sympathy.

“We wish to warn the APC in Taraba to desist from its cheap blackmail against our party. Our achievements in the state since 1999 are the reasons why we have been winning the election and we are confident to win again. We have no plans to rig,” he said.

