2023 governorship election: APC’s AbdulRazaq leads widely as INEC awaits results from 4 Kwara LGs  

Kwara state governor and gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, is currently leading in the results of the March 18 governorship election.

The governor who rode on to power through the Otoge mantra (meaning Enough is Enough) in 2019, is seeking re-election for a second term.

Election results of 12 Local Government Areas (LGAs) so far released by the Independent National Electoral Commision (INEC) showed that the governor was leading.

INEC, which commenced the collation of the election results in the state on Saturday night, has announced the results from Ekiti, Offa, Isin, Oke-Ero, Oyun, Ilorin South, Asa, Irepodun, Moro, Patigi, Ilorin East and Ifelodun LGAs so far out of 16 council areas in the state.

Results were still being expected from Ilorin West, Edu, Kaiama and Baruten LGAs.

The results as announced by INEC are as follows:

1. Ekiti

APC – 6,836

2. Offa LGA

APC – 14,696

PDP – 6,705

3. Isin LGA

APC – 5,274

PDP – 3,400

4. Oke-Ero LGA

APC – 7,758

PDP – 3,768

5. Oyun LGA

APC – 8,991

PDP – 5,465

6. Ilorin South LGA

APC – 20,046

PDP – 12, 096

7. Asa LGA

APC – 14,946

PDP – 11,183

8- Irepodun LGA

APC – 12,860

PDP – 7,614

9. Moro LGA

APC – 15,161

PDP – 6,823

10. Patigi LGA

APC – 13,813

PDP – 6,544

11. Ilorin East LGA

APC – 23,925

PDP – 14,500

12. Ifelodun LGA

APC – 17,599

PDP – 9,085

