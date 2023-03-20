2023 governorship election: APC’s Uba Sani overtakes Ashiru, leads with 15,507 votes 

As Kaduna state gubernatorial election results continue to trickle into the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) state office in Kaduna, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Sen. Uba Sani, has overtaken his closest rival, Hon. Isah Ashiru Kudan of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
The Collation, which commenced at about 2:20pm before going on recess to reconvene 12:00pm tomorrow, has so far collated results received from Kaura, Giwa, Sanga, Kajuru, Makarfi, Ikara, Jaba, Jema’a, Zangon Kataf, Kauru, Soba, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Chikun, Igabi, Kagarko, Sabongari, Kubau and Zaria local government areas.
PDP’s Ashiru has so far won in 10 of the 19 local government areas collated by INEC. The local governments won by the PDP are; Kaura, Sanga, Kajuru, Makarfi, Jaba, Jema’a, Zangon Kataf, Soba, Chikun and Kagarko.
The APC gubernatorial candidate, Sen. Uba Sani however has won nine local government areas of Giwa, Ikara, Kauru, Sabongari, Kubau, Zaria, Kaduna North, Kaduna South and Igabi, he is leading in number of votes scored.
The remaining results being awaited by 12 noon tomorrow are those of Lere. Birnin Gwari, Kachia and Kudan local government areas.
So far, the APC’s Uba Sani has polled 617,627 votes, while PDP’s Ashiru Kudan has so far polled 602,120.
The difference between the two parties is 15,507 votes, as the remaining four local governments are being awaited.
The results so far collated by INEC from the 19 local government areas are as follows:
Kaura LGA
APC: 7,748
LP: 12,950
NNPP: 618
PDP: 15,108
Giwa LGA
APC: 30,773
LP: 221
NNPP: 547
PDP: 28,869
Sanga LGA
APC: 12,338
LP: 2,135
NNPP: 457
PDP: 13,119
Kajuru LGA
APC: 8,271
LP: 1,773
NNPP:982
PDP: 23,125
Jaba LGA
APC:7,564
LP: 2,871
NNPP: 174
PDP: 14,616
Makarfi LGA
APC: 25,670
LP: 278
NNPP: 532
PDP: 26,128
Ikara LGA
APC: 29,066
LP: 692
NNPP: 550
PDP: 28,612
Jema’a LGA
APC 19,920
LP 6,017
NNPP 543
PDP 28,963
Zangon Kataf
APC 11,448
LP 7,377
NNPP 534
PDP 33,185
Kauru LGA
APC 26,915
PDP 26,342
LP 3,461
NNPP 455
Soba LGA
APC 27,235
PDP 30,874
LP 457
NNPP 335
Sabon Gari LGA
APC 44,406
PDP 33,553
LP 972
NNPP 2706
Kubau LGA
APC 39,855
PDP 26,627
LP 604
NNPP 102
Zaria LGA
APC: 78,659
PDP: 47,091
LP: 672
NNPP: 2,567
Kaduna South LGA
APC: 67,170
PDP: 42,604
LP: 2,292
NNPP: 1,048
Kaduna North LGA
APC: 65,782
PDP: 33,120
LP: 1,042
NNPP: 4,307
Chikun LGA
APC: 19,979
PDP: 89,946
LP:: 4,770
NNPP:477
Igabi LGA
APC: 74,974
PDP: 40,681
LP: 1,178
NNPP:1,117
Kagarko LGA
APC: 18,830
PDP: 19,991
LP: 1 530
NNPP: 221
Total scores so far from the 19 LGAs:
APC: 617,627
PDP: 602,120
Difference: 15,507