2023 governorship election: Aregbesola campaigns for Sanwo-Olu in Lagos 

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has met with leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state to ramp up preparations for Saturday’s governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

The meeting was held Sunday at the residence of the minister in Ikeja, Lagos.

Aregbesola was a commissioner and influential politician in Lagos before he left to run for governor in Osun state in 2007.

At the meeting, the minister who later became estranged from the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, over his successor in Osun, former Governor Gboyega Oyetola, urged the APC leaders to embark on a door-to-door campaign for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who is seeking reelection.

The media aide to the minister, Sola Fasure, stated this in a statement he issued Monday.

“It is important to let you know that we cannot allow those who have not been with us since the days of the struggle from SDP, AD, AC, ACN and now APC to take what belongs to us. We worked tirelessly for the success of what we have today in Lagos. We cannot allow those fanning the embers of discord within the party to derail us. Let us forget whatever may be the issue and work for the success of the APC on Saturday,” he said. (Premium Times)

